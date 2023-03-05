Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NGVT. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average is $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.24. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $90.81.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ingevity by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,253,000 after acquiring an additional 25,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Ingevity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

