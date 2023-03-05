Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 527,679 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Ingersoll Rand worth $22,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 75.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of IR opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

