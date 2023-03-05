Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,400 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 597,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,022 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 591,065 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI remained flat at $0.24 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,142. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.36. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

INFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.