Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Update

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

IBA traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.68. Industrias Bachoco has a 12 month low of $36.98 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,249,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

