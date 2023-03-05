ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim set a $22.00 target price on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.29.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 204.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.18%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 116.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $47,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

