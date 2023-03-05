Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

IMUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Immunic to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic Stock Performance

IMUX stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Immunic has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immunic Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Immunic by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 915,104 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the fourth quarter worth about $885,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 82.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,274,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 574,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.