Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
IMUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Immunic to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Immunic Stock Performance
IMUX stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Immunic has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.
