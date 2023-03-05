IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IHI Stock Performance

Shares of IHICY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. 172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,124. IHI has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44.

About IHI

IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy & Environment; Social Infrastructure & Offshore Facilities; Industrial Systems & General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space & Defense; and Others.

