IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Up 9.5% in February

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,100 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the January 31st total of 891,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.25.

IDEX Stock Up 1.7 %

IEX traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.24. The stock had a trading volume of 332,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,056. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 491.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

