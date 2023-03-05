IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 338.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 22.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 373,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,599,000 after purchasing an additional 69,527 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at $240,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 14.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 13.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $228.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.52. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.25.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

