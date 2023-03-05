ICON Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. ICON has a market cap of $216.90 million and $6.59 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 949,610,910 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 949,554,093.9226605 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22795719 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $6,454,297.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars.

