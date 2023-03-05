iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the January 31st total of 188,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 125.2 days.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IAFNF stock remained flat at $64.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.31. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAFNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities upgraded iA Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.