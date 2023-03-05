Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hubbell by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $253.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.58.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

