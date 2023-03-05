HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 700 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.45) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.06) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($8.99) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.29) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.54) to GBX 780 ($9.41) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 730.50 ($8.82).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 618.30 ($7.46) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 653.80 ($7.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,030.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 590.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 528.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,500.00%.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.64), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($404,128.53). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

