HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 733.89 ($8.86).

Several research analysts recently commented on HSBA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($8.99) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.06) price target on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 840 ($10.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.54) to GBX 780 ($9.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.64), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($404,128.53). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 618.30 ($7.46) on Friday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.25) and a one year high of GBX 653.80 ($7.89). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 590.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 528.33. The stock has a market cap of £123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,030.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 4,500.00%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

