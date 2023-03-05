H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

H&R Block has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. H&R Block has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $36.12 on Friday. H&R Block has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $48.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in H&R Block by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in H&R Block by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in H&R Block by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in H&R Block by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Articles

