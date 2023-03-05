HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Lifted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,303 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,164 shares of company stock worth $4,325,327. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP Trading Down 0.7 %

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

