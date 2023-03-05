Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Update

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 324,600 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HUSA opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 28.17, a current ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. Houston American Energy has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Houston American Energy by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Houston American Energy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Houston American Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

