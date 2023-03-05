Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,250 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 114.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,273,000 after buying an additional 672,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Hologic Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

