Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HGV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.75.

HGV stock opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.04. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,091,000 after buying an additional 455,826 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

