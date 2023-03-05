HI Price Down 27.1% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. HI has a market cap of $40.71 million and approximately $304,339.63 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 27.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01503433 USD and is down -7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $357,409.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

