HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

HF Sinclair has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HF Sinclair to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

NYSE:DINO opened at $53.56 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DINO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Cowen lowered HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

