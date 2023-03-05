Head to Head Comparison: BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTXF) & The Competition

BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Rating) is one of 983 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BriaCell Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BriaCell Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A BriaCell Therapeutics Competitors 3957 14661 40902 692 2.64

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 114.65%. Given BriaCell Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BriaCell Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -786.77% BriaCell Therapeutics Competitors -3,315.11% -198.89% -37.34%

Risk and Volatility

BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BriaCell Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BriaCell Therapeutics N/A -$3.68 million -1.94 BriaCell Therapeutics Competitors $1.86 billion $236.66 million -3.20

BriaCell Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BriaCell Therapeutics. BriaCell Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BriaCell Therapeutics competitors beat BriaCell Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

