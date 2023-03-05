Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.
Hasbro Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.62. 1,015,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $94.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 191.78%.
Institutional Trading of Hasbro
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.
