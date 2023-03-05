Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $116.49

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.49 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 121.50 ($1.47). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.45), with a volume of 60,598 shares traded.

Harworth Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.42. The firm has a market cap of £387.68 million, a PE ratio of 333.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

