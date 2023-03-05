Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,461,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 749,335 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands comprises about 2.4% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,015,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,708,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,336,000 after purchasing an additional 859,223 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of HBI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. 9,105,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,207,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

