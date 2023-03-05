H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,587,500 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 1,456,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
H.I.S. Price Performance
H.I.S. stock remained flat at $15.16 during midday trading on Friday. H.I.S. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12.
H.I.S. Company Profile
