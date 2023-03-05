H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,587,500 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 1,456,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

H.I.S. Price Performance

H.I.S. stock remained flat at $15.16 during midday trading on Friday. H.I.S. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12.

Get H.I.S. alerts:

H.I.S. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.