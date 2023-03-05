GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,137 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $21,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. Research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

