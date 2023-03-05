GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $33.41 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. GXChain has a total market cap of $33.41 million and $5,567.33 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006843 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004722 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000054 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

