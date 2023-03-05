Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.07% of Guess’ worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guess’ by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 7.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess' alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Guess’ Price Performance

Guess’ Company Profile

Shares of GES stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. Guess’, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.