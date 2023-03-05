Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,400 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the January 31st total of 457,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Grupo Supervielle Price Performance

Shares of SUPV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 390,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $256.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

Featured Stories

