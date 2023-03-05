Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0151 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Grupo Nutresa S. A.’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Price Performance
Shares of Grupo Nutresa S. A. stock opened at C$8.48 on Friday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.51.
About Grupo Nutresa S. A.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Nutresa S. A. (GCHOY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.