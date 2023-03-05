Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0151 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Grupo Nutresa S. A.’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Nutresa S. A. stock opened at C$8.48 on Friday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.51.

Get Grupo Nutresa S. A. alerts:

About Grupo Nutresa S. A.

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as freeze-dried, roasted, soluble, ground coffee, coffee-in powder, and coffee extracts and blends.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.