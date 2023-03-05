Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 22nd

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:GHL opened at $11.21 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.26 million, a P/E ratio of -160.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $158,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

GHL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

