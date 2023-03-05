Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $234,795.15

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $75.88 million and approximately $234,795.15 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001128 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

