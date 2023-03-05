GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoodRx in a report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GoodRx’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for GoodRx’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

GoodRx Trading Up 7.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

GDRX opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 112,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 740.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,300 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $6,754,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after buying an additional 739,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.