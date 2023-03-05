Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Globalstar Price Performance
Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Globalstar Company Profile
