Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

