Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,689 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 1.69% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SNSR stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $34.30.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.179 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.