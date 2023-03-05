Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 31st

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Global Indemnity Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $28.50 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $416.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Indemnity Group

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

In other news, Director Gary Charles Tolman acquired 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,223,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,030.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Global Indemnity Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBLI shares. TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

