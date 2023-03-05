Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) is Knighthead Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Knighthead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,183 shares during the quarter. Global Blue Group accounts for 0.6% of Knighthead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Knighthead Capital Management LLC owned 3.03% of Global Blue Group worth $25,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GB opened at $6.82 on Friday. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Global Blue Group Profile

Global Blue Group ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

