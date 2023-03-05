Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Givaudan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,500 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,096.67.

Givaudan Price Performance

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $86.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

