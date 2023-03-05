Gifto (GTO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.72 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $59.34 million and approximately $14.72 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

