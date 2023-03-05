Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded Getty Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Getty Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Getty Realty Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE GTY opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 91.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

