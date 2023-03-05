Genesis Vision 24 Hour Volume Reaches $53.06 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $635,780.55 and $53.06 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00423509 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,424.72 or 0.28626447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

