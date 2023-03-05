General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Boosted by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,165,000 after purchasing an additional 126,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,645 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after purchasing an additional 56,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,632,000 after purchasing an additional 196,686 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

