GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) & Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Head-To-Head Analysis

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) and Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GE HealthCare Technologies and Butterfly Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE HealthCare Technologies N/A N/A N/A Butterfly Network -229.90% -44.28% -34.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GE HealthCare Technologies $18.34 billion 1.89 $1.92 billion N/A N/A Butterfly Network $73.39 million 6.59 -$32.41 million ($0.84) -2.87

This table compares GE HealthCare Technologies and Butterfly Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GE HealthCare Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Butterfly Network.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GE HealthCare Technologies and Butterfly Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE HealthCare Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Butterfly Network 0 0 2 0 3.00

GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.85%. Butterfly Network has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.46%. Given Butterfly Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Butterfly Network is more favorable than GE HealthCare Technologies.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Rating)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc., a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure. The company also provides Butterfly system, which includes probes, and related accessories and software subscriptions, to healthcare systems, physicians, and healthcare providers through a direct sales force, distributors, and eCommerce channel. In addition, it offers cloud-based software solutions to healthcare systems, teleguidance, in-app educational tutorials, and formal education programs through its Butterfly Academy software, as well as clinical support and services. Butterfly Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.