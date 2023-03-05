GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Short Interest Update

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 77,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 428,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GasLog Partners Stock Performance

GLOP stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.41.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The shipping company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. Analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

GasLog Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in GasLog Partners by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 78,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 51,711 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 1,769.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 982,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

