Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. Function X has a market capitalization of $79.47 million and $345,568.62 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Function X
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Buying and Selling Function X
