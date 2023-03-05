Function X Achieves Market Capitalization of $81.05 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000885 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $81.05 million and approximately $383,809.55 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001974 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00421755 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,399.62 or 0.28507867 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Function X Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars.
