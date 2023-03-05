Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 37,162 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHAT remained flat at $0.52 during trading on Friday. 216,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,564. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ( NASDAQ:BHAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.