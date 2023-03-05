FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Update

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,500 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 31st total of 304,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FSD Pharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FSD Pharma by 145.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in FSD Pharma by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in FSD Pharma by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 306,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 136,376 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSD Pharma Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ HUGE traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.44. 212,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,770. FSD Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma, Inc is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the end cannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

