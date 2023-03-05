Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 62.4% per year over the last three years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth $509,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 332.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 40,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth $7,325,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 37,646 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

